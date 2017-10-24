Deze ijsjes zijn om van te watertanden
Als je gek bent op ijs, en toevallig binnenkort naar New York gaat, dan moet je deze ijswinkel zeker bezoeken. Bij het in de afgelopen zomer geopende Stuffed Ice Cream kun je terecht voor een over-de-top ijsje met wel 21 bollen ijs. Daarnaast is de winkel vooral bekend om zijn zelfgemaakte geglazuurde donuts met ijs, die eruit zien als een broodje. Kijk en geniet!

This world could be pretty dark and scary, so we do what we can to make it brighter and better ☺️✌️#stuffedbouquet . . . : @voguishsoul

Don't settle for one or two scoops when you can have 19 #cosmobites

Saved some good media to make your rainy days better #21scoops . . . : @insiderdessert @rinnny_

Monday blues just got 6x better #mondayblues

The mint took the focus away from #monsterpoop . . . : @sweetsandsunsets

