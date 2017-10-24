Deze ijsjes zijn om van te watertanden
Als je gek bent op ijs, en toevallig binnenkort naar New York gaat, dan moet je deze ijswinkel zeker bezoeken. Bij het in de afgelopen zomer geopende Stuffed Ice Cream kun je terecht voor een over-de-top ijsje met wel 21 bollen ijs. Daarnaast is de winkel vooral bekend om zijn zelfgemaakte geglazuurde donuts met ijs, die eruit zien als een broodje. Kijk en geniet!
National Pumpkin Spice Day is right around the corner on Oct 1st and we’ll be celebrating by giving the first 25 pumpkin spice cruffs a free pumpkin spice pusheen macaron made by @stacheofgoods ! This is officially the start of our collaboration with @stacheofgoods !❤️#stuffedstacheofgoods . . . : @stacheofgoods